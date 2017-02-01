Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out against 76ers on Wednesday
Williams (toe) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Williams will miss his fourth straight game with a left big toe sprain he suffered Wednesday against the Knicks. With Williams held out, expect Devin Harris to snag the start at point guard and share extended minutes with Seth Curry. With Pierre Jackson released, Yogi Ferrell could also see some minutes as backup to Harris and Curry.
