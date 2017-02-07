Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out Monday vs. Nuggets
Williams (toe) will be out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
A doubtful tag was assigned to him after the team's shootaround, and Williams has ultimately been ruled out for Monday's contest. Yogi Ferrell should draw the start in his place, and should see 35-to-40 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Doubtful Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Game-time call for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out again Friday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Listed as doubtful Friday•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out next two games•