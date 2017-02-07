Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out Monday vs. Nuggets

Williams (toe) will be out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

A doubtful tag was assigned to him after the team's shootaround, and Williams has ultimately been ruled out for Monday's contest. Yogi Ferrell should draw the start in his place, and should see 35-to-40 minutes.

