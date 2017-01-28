Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out next two games

Williams (toe) will be out for the Mavericks' next two games, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Williams is still unable to put any pressure on his injured left great toe, so he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Spurs along with Monday's tilt versus the Cavaliers. Expect Devin Harris to see an expanded role during Williams' absence, along with newcomer Yogi Ferrell at the point.