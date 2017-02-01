Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers

Williams (toe) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks had previously listed Williams as questionable heading into the day with the sprained left big toe, but the team ruled out the point guard following morning shootaround, marking his fourth absence in a row. Yogi Ferrell should log another start and see extensive playing time after contributing a career-high 19 points in 38 minutes during Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

