Mavericks' Deron Williams: Posts seven points in return from injury

Williams (toe) posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and three steals over 16 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 win over the Magic.

The veteran point guard jumped back into the starting five after missing eight games with his toe injury. The Mavs had the luxury of managing Williams' minutes in the blowout, an ideal scenario with respect to the goal of working him back in at a modest pace. Williams is likely to see a greater load of playing time Monday against the Celtics, although Dallas now has the luxury of a viable option off the bench to spell him in Yogi Ferrell.