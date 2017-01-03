Mavericks' Deron Williams: Probable for Tuesday vs. Wizards

Williams (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Williams had been listed as questionable heading into Tuesday, but after taking part in the Mavs' morning shootaround without issue, his status has been upgraded. Assuming Williams incurs no setbacks over the afternoon, he should be in line to start at point guard as he usually does, with Seth Curry and Devin Harris acting as his main backups.