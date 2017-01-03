Mavericks' Deron Williams: Probable for Tuesday vs. Wizards
Williams (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.
Williams had been listed as questionable heading into Tuesday, but after taking part in the Mavs' morning shootaround without issue, his status has been upgraded. Assuming Williams incurs no setbacks over the afternoon, he should be in line to start at point guard as he usually does, with Seth Curry and Devin Harris acting as his main backups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hands out 11 assists in win•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hits 23 points for second straight game•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Turns back clock against Denver•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Turns in efficient shooting outing in loss•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Scores 16 in loss to Pistons•