Mavericks' Deron Williams: Scores 13 in Sunday's win

Williams scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-73 win over the Lakers.

His night ended early, as the Mavs had a 34-point lead heading into the second half and rested their starters down the stretch, but Williams was still able to supply plenty of production in his somewhat limited minutes. The 32-year-old point guard has now dished at least eight assists in six straight games, averaging 13.7 points, 9.3 assists, 4.0 boards and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch.