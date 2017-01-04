Mavericks' Deron Williams: Starts at point guard Tuesday

Williams (illness) will start at point guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams was listed as probable earlier Tuesday, so he was fully expected to take the court against the Wizards. He'll take on his normal role as the team's starting point guard and isn't slated to be on any sort of minutes restrictions, barring any in-game setbacks with the illness. That said, Williams is still a risky DFS play Tuesday.