Mavericks' Deron Williams: Totals 20 points in Thursday loss
Williams amassed 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 33 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.
The veteran point guard's offensive contributions were particularly valuable on a night where backcourt mate Wesley Matthews endured a 3-for-12 shooting effort. After averaging just 8.3 points over the previous three games, Williams has averaged 20.5 over the last two on the strength of 55.5 percent shooting, including a 50-percent tally from three-point range. Despite the occasional clunker, the 12-year pro is still capable of providing solid production in virtually every major category, and continues to hold a pivotal role in the Mavs' slowly improving offense.
More News
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Heats up for 21 in win vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Starts at point guard Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Probable for Tuesday vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hands out 11 assists in win•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hits 23 points for second straight game•