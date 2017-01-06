Mavericks' Deron Williams: Totals 20 points in Thursday loss

Williams amassed 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 33 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.

The veteran point guard's offensive contributions were particularly valuable on a night where backcourt mate Wesley Matthews endured a 3-for-12 shooting effort. After averaging just 8.3 points over the previous three games, Williams has averaged 20.5 over the last two on the strength of 55.5 percent shooting, including a 50-percent tally from three-point range. Despite the occasional clunker, the 12-year pro is still capable of providing solid production in virtually every major category, and continues to hold a pivotal role in the Mavs' slowly improving offense.