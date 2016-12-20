Mavericks' Deron Williams: Turns back clock against Denver

Williams had 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, a rebound and a steal Monday in a 107-117 loss to the Nuggets.

It seems like forever ago that "D-Will or CP3" was a legitimate argument over who a franchise would rather have. While Chris Paul has carved out a legendary career, Williams' has fallen off a cliff amidst a slew of injuries. He's had a solid stretch recently, however, shooting 51.3 percent and averaging 18.6 points over the last three games. If he's healthy, Williams is still dangerous against defenses that are weak against the pick-and-roll.