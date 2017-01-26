Mavericks' Deron Williams: Unlkely to play Thursday

Williams (toe) will likely stay behind when the team travels to face the Thunder on Thursday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Williams tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT) and seven assists over 16 minutes prior to exiting Wednesday's contest. Unfortunately, it sounds as though the Mavericks will be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt heading into Thursday's matchup with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Should Willams skip the contest as expected, Devin Harris and Pierre Jackson could see extended minutes in his place.