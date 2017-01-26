Mavericks' Deron Williams: Unlkely to play Thursday
Williams (toe) will likely stay behind when the team travels to face the Thunder on Thursday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Williams tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT) and seven assists over 16 minutes prior to exiting Wednesday's contest. Unfortunately, it sounds as though the Mavericks will be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt heading into Thursday's matchup with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Should Willams skip the contest as expected, Devin Harris and Pierre Jackson could see extended minutes in his place.
More News
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Will not return Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Scores 13 in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Double-doubles in Thursday win•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Totals 20 points in Thursday loss•
-
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Heats up for 21 in win vs. Wizards•