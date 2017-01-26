Mavericks' Deron Williams: Will not return Wednesday vs. Knicks

Williams will not return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a left toe sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Williams had recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT) and seven assists across 16 minutes before leaving the game. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but it is enough to keep the veteran point guard from returning. Devin Harris and Pierre Jackson figure to fill in at the one for the remainder of the game. Williams next opportunity to play will Thursday versus the Thunder.