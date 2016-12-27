Harris (eye) will play in Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris was listed as probable coming into Monday, so he was fully expected to take the court against the Pelicans. He's been limited to 20 minutes or less ever since being cleared from a toe injury earlier in the season, so that will likely be the case again Monday. For that reason, Harris doesn't contain much fantasy value and isn't worth a look unless an injury occurs to starter Deron Williams.