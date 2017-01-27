Mavericks' Devin Harris: Coming off bench Thursday vs. Thunder
Harris will come off the bench Thursday against the Thunder, despite earlier reports that he would start, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Pierre Jackson will get the nod at the point guard spot over Harris, who remains in his usual bench role due to a lineup switch just before tipoff by coach Rick Carlisle.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Logs 18 minutes in overtime loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Contributes 12 points in Thursday loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores season-high 17 vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ties season high with 14 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores five, grabs three boards vs. Pelicans•