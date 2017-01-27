Harris will come off the bench Thursday against the Thunder, despite earlier reports that he would start, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Pierre Jackson will get the nod at the point guard spot over Harris, who remains in his usual bench role due to a lineup switch just before tipoff by coach Rick Carlisle.

