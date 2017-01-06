Harris produced 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 20 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.

Harris tallied his second straight double-digit scoring effort, and third in the last four games. The 13-year veteran has shot 53.8 percent (14-for-26) in that trio of contests, including a 60- percent tally (9-for-15) from three-point range. Harris has encouragingly seen double-digit minutes in eight consecutive games, but how his playing time may be affected once fellow guard J.J. Barea (lower leg) returns from injury remains to be seen.

