Harris was held out of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with an illness, but after having the weekend off for rest, he's now feeling better. He should be back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets, although look for his status to be updated after the team's morning shootaround. Harris looks to have been jumped by Yogi Ferrell on the point guard depth chart, but could still see a decent role with J.J. Barea (calf) still out and Deron Williams (toe) likely questionable.