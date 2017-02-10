Mavericks' Devin Harris: Leads bench with 13 points Thursday
Harris supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime victory over the Jazz.
Harris and Harrison Barnes were the only two Mavericks to score in overtime, with the former contributing four of the 12 points that Dallas tallied in the extra period. The 13-year veteran saw well over 20 minutes for the second straight game, with his 29 minutes and 11 shot attempts both representing season highs. Harris has picked up the pace on offense in February with three double-digit scoring efforts, and remains a viable short-term option in deep formats while Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) remain out of action.
