Harris posted 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists over 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 112-107 loss against Utah.

Harris is expected to see a bump in playing time with J.J. Barea aggravating a calf injury. If Barea misses several weeks, Harris could re-emerge as a decent fantasy option in standard leagues of 12 or more teams. He is also a solid play in deeper rotisserie formats for help in the 3-pointers, assists and steals categories.