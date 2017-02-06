Harris (illness) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report heading into Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The illness prevented Harris from playing in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers, but after returning to practice Sunday and taking part in morning shootaround Monday, the 33-year-old has apparently recovered from the setback. Look for Harris to serve as the top point guard on the second unit behind Yogi Ferrell, who figures to earn another start at the position with Deron Williams (toe) listed as doubtful.