Harris posted just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with five assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 104-97 victory against the Cavaliers.

The veteran Harris come off the bench for a second straight game while 10-day contract signee Yogi Ferrell made another start with Deron Williams (toe) sidelined. If he hasn't been able to move into the starting five on a regular basis with Williams and J.J. Barea (calf) on the shelf, it likely isn't going to happen. He remains a reserve and only useful in the deepest of fantasy formats.