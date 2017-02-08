Harris tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in a 114-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The 27 minutes were Harris' most of the season, as he took on more time at shooting guard than usual while Seth Curry was nursing a shoulder injury during the contest. Since Curry wasn't forced to depart the game, it's not expected that he'll need to miss any time, so Harris won't be guaranteed to regularly see 25-plus minutes going forward. The veteran had been between the 15- and 20-minute mark in each of his prior five appearances.