Harris is dealing with a swollen right eye and is considered probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Harris' eye injury doesn't appear to be anything worrisome, so he should be in line to occupy his usual spot as a reserve option at either guard spot. Though he's now far removed from the sprained toe that sidelined him for the first month-plus of the season, Harris is only averaging 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.2 minutes per game on the campaign. That's not enough playing time to make him a viable fantasy option outside of extremely deep leagues.