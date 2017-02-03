Harris is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Trail Blazers due to illness, Earl K. Sneed of the team's official site reports.

The veteran missed team shootaround Friday morning but still has a chance to take the court if he can put the flu bug behind him. If he is ruled out, expect Justin Anderson and rookie Yogi Ferrell to see expanded roles off the bench. Look for more updates to come during warmups right before tip-off.