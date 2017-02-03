Harris is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The veteran missed morning shootaround while battling the illness, but the Mavericks will wait and see if he can rally over the afternoon to suit up Friday. The Mavericks are already shorthanded at point guard with J.J. Barea (calf) out and Deron Williams (toe) doubtful to play, so if Harris is out, starting point guard Yogi Ferrell, who has logged 30-plus minutes in the past three games, could be pressed into an even larger workload than normal.