Harris (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eddie Sefko of Mavsblog.DallasNews.com reports.

The veteran guard was unable to attend the team's shootaround earlier int he day, so this this decision is not all that surpsing. The Mavericks are already short-handed in their backcourt with J.J. Barea (calf) out and Deron Williams (toe) doubtful to play. Yogi Ferrell figures to see another heavy workload as a result. Harris' next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Nuggets.