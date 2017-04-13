Harris recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies.

With the Mavs out of the playoff picture, the team used a little bit of everyone Wednesday, and Harris led the way with a team-high 15 points. He could've made more of a statement had he hit a few threes, but that's something he can aim to work on over the offseason as he looks to develop more on the offensive side of the ball to become a more utilized fantasy option next year.