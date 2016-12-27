Harris (eye) went for five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes Monday during a 111-104 loss to New Orleans.

Harris was cleared to play after dealing with a swollen right eye but his production didn't change much from usual in the loss to the Pelicans. He is averaging just 3.4 points per game on 34.7 percent shooting on the season, and has reached double figures in scoring just one time.