Harris posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during a 113-105 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Harris got his season-high 17 points in just 17 minutes thanks to a season-high four three-pointers. He has picked up his play of late, with two of his three top scoring performances this season coming in the last three outings. Harris has only scored in double figures three times this season, and will likely continue to receive under 20 minutes per game. His minutes will also likely take a hit when J.J. Barea (lower leg) returns to the court.