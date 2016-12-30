Harris scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Harris has settled in as the Mavs' fourth guard while J.J. Barea (Achilles) remains sidelined, but this represents the upper bound of his production. The 14 points tied a season high, and both occasions were the only times Harris has hit double figures in the scoring column in his 17 games. Harris will probably need another injury to hit the backcourt before he creeps on the radar even in very deep leagues.