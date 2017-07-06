Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Agrees to terms with Mavs

Nowitzki and the Mavericks agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal Thursday, ESPN reports.

While Nowitzki was technically a free agent, there was no doubt he'd be back with the Mavericks, and the veteran has once again given the team a discount. At age 39, Nowitzki's best days are in the rear view, but he's still a very serviceable player, and he closed last season with averages of 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just over 26 minutes per game. Injuries limited him to just 54 games, however, and the Mavs will likely be careful with his workload in 2017-18, which could hinder his fantasy utility.