Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Agrees to terms with Mavs
Nowitzki and the Mavericks agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal Thursday, ESPN reports.
While Nowitzki was technically a free agent, there was no doubt he'd be back with the Mavericks, and the veteran has once again given the team a discount. At age 39, Nowitzki's best days are in the rear view, but he's still a very serviceable player, and he closed last season with averages of 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just over 26 minutes per game. Injuries limited him to just 54 games, however, and the Mavs will likely be careful with his workload in 2017-18, which could hinder his fantasy utility.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Option declined by Mavericks•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will come back for 20th season•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will be rested for season finale Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Sees restricted minutes Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...