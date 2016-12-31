Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Friday vs. Warriors

Nowitzki (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Nowitzki was initially listed as questionable due to illness, but after going through warmups the veteran determined he's feeling well enough to play. Nowitzki, who was held out of Thursday's win over the Lakers, has played only 15, 17, and 15 minutes, respectively, over his last three games since returning from injury.