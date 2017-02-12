Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Chips in 14 points Saturday
Nowitzki chipped in 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two stealsover 18 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 win over the Magic.
Nowitzki was impressively efficient over his modest time on the court, which was his lowest minutes total since Dec. 27. The 19-year veteran's point total matched Seth Curry's for second on the starting five, and represented his third straight double-digit scoring effort following four consecutive games with single-digit tallies.
