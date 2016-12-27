Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Could see added minutes Monday
Nowitzki (Achilles) will play Monday versus the Pelicans and could see his minutes increased, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Nowitzki missed 14 games in a row with an Achilles injury, but was back in the lineup Friday, seeing just 15 minutes of action. However, he was extremely effective in limited playing time, scoring 17 points, while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from the three-point line. While he'll still be limited, it appears his strong showing could earn him a bigger workload, potentially allowing Nowitzki to move into the mid-to-low 20's in minutes if all goes well.
