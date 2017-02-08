Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drops 25 points Tuesday

Nowitzki produced 25 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during a 114-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Nowitzki had his best offensive game in awhile, as he topped the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 9 against the Timberwolves. His 25-point effort also fell just one point shy of his season high. He had been struggling to score over his previous four games, as he had not reached double figures in scoring in any of them. We'll see if he can carry the momentum into Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.