Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Goes for 18 points in Thursday win

Nowitzki posted 18 points (7-15 F, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.

The veteran finally seems to be hitting his stride in what has been an injury-marred season, now having rattled off five straight double-digit scoring efforts. Nowitzki is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last two games, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range. With his minutes now back up over 30 and his shot seemingly on track, Nowitzki could be primed for his usual level of production going forward.

