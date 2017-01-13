Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Goes for 18 points in Thursday win
Nowitzki posted 18 points (7-15 F, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.
The veteran finally seems to be hitting his stride in what has been an injury-marred season, now having rattled off five straight double-digit scoring efforts. Nowitzki is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last two games, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range. With his minutes now back up over 30 and his shot seemingly on track, Nowitzki could be primed for his usual level of production going forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores season-high 26 versus Timberwolves•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid outing in extended playing time Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Logs 23 minutes in return from illness•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Inactive Thursday with illness•