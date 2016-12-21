Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Going through shootaround

Nowitzki (Achilles) is going through shootaround but remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki has missed the last 13 games with an Achilles issue, but the Mavs upgraded him to questionable Wednesday, providing some hope that the streak of absences will come to a close. The veteran will be evaluated after shootaround is complete, at which point more details should emerge.