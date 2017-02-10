Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Hits clutch basket to force overtime Thursday

Nowitzki registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime win over the Jazz.

The ageless veteran hit a 20-foot jumper with three seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, capping his second straight 20-point effort. Following three straight single-digit efforts to open the month, Nowitzki has shot 45.4 percent (15-for-33) over the last two games while seeing at least 30 minutes in each. While his usage tends to fluctuate, the 38-year-old can clearly still make an impact on the scoreboard when he remains aggressive.