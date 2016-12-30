Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Inactive Thursday with illness
Nowitzki (illness) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Lakers, the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko reports.
He did not go through his normal pregame workout, as he was clearly quite sick. Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson should all see extra minutes in the frontcourt against the Lakers. Nowitzki should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Golden State.
