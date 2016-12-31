Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Logs 23 minutes in return from illness

Nowitzki (illness) started at power forward and tallied 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

After a one-game layoff due to the illness, Nowitzki's playing time was limited a bit, but that probably had more to do with the fact that he returned only a week earlier from an Achilles strain and is still being eased back in. While Nowitzki endured an ugly night from the field, that's often par for the course for any player who has to contend with Draymond Green's defense. Nowitzki should see his playing time climb a little from here, but given the Mavs' low placement in the Western Conference standings and the fact that he's 38 years old, expect the veteran to occasionally miss games for rest purposes and often see fewer than 30 minutes when he does suit up.