Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Manages double-double versus Spurs

Nowitzki managed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in addition to 10 rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes of action during Sunday's 105-101 win over the Spurs.

Nowitzki drew his eighth consecutive start at center and collected double-digit rebounds for the third time in that span, after not having done so all season prior to the switch. He also reached or surpassed three blocks for the third time within that same sample and appears to be adapting well to playing in a smaller lineup -- a move that has correlated with the Mavericks' best stretch of the season.