Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable Monday vs. Pelicans
Nowitzki (Achilles) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
After a 14-game absence, Nowitzki returned to action Friday against the Clippers and shined in the victory while playing just 15 minutes, producing 17 points and four rebounds. The Mavericks just limited him to duties in the first half, and while he should see a slight uptick in playing time Monday, he doesn't project as a great DFS option until his restrictions are lifted. Moreover, Monday's game marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks chose to hold Nowitzki out Tuesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 17 points in return to lineup•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: To resume practicing Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Going through shootaround•