Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable Monday vs. Pelicans

Nowitzki (Achilles) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

After a 14-game absence, Nowitzki returned to action Friday against the Clippers and shined in the victory while playing just 15 minutes, producing 17 points and four rebounds. The Mavericks just limited him to duties in the first half, and while he should see a slight uptick in playing time Monday, he doesn't project as a great DFS option until his restrictions are lifted. Moreover, Monday's game marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks chose to hold Nowitzki out Tuesday against the Rockets.