Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable for Thursday with illness

Nowitzki (illness) is questionable to play Thursday against the Lakers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Nowitzki missed shootaround is Los Angeles on Thursday morning due to an illness. It's unknown when Nowitzki's illness began, but more information on its severity should be disclosed come closer to the 10:30 PM tip-off. If he's held out, Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Justin Anderson could see a boost in playing time.