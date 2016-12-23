Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers

Nowitzki (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

After logging a full practice Thursday, Nowitzki is expected to go through the Mavs' morning shootaround Friday, at which point the team will determine whether or not he's ready to return from a 14-game absence due to the strained right Achilles. If cleared to play, Nowitzki would probably be held to a minute restriction with the extended time off leaving him behind the curve from a conditioning standpoint, but he'd likely take back his familiar role as the starting power forward. If that's the case, Dorian Finney-Smith would assume a more reduced role off the bench.