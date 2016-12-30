Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Friday vs. Warriors

Nowitzki (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki sat out Thursday's win over the Lakers with the illness, and coach Rick Carlisle said the team would wait until Friday morning to reevaluate the future Hall of Famer. Dorian Finney-Smith reentered the starting five in Nowitzki's place Thursday and provided 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes. He'd likely be in line for another start and healthy workload if Nowitzki is sidelined for a second straight contest.