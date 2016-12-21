Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out Wednesday

Nowitzki (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trial Blazers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

There was a hint of encouragement after Nowitzki partook in morning shootaround, but the veteran decided that he's still not quite yet ready to return as he works back from an Achilles issue. Wednesday will mark Nowitzki's 14th consecutive absence. Consider him questionable for Friday's matchup with the Clippers.