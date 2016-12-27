Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 10 across 17 minutes

Nowitzki posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes during a 111-104 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Nowitzki saw a two-minute bump in playing time from his first game back from the Achilles injury on Friday, but will continue to struggle to post significant value while his minutes are this limited. The Mavericks are set for the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against the Rockets, so don't expect to see a sudden jump in playing time for the 19-year vet in that one.