Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 17 points in return to lineup

Nowitzki (Achilles) started at center and provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 15 minutes in a 90-88 win over the Clippers on Friday.

Nowitzki only played in the first half with the Mavericks aiming to restrict his minutes in his return from a 14-game absence due to the Achilles injury, but the veteran turned in about as strong of an outing as possible. While the Mavericks have been trending up lately, the team still sits at 9-21 on the season, so there's reason to believe Nowitzki may be used with extreme caution so as to avoid a further setback with the Achilles. While he's healthy though, Nowitzki is worth grabbing on the waiver wire wherever he's available.