Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 19 points in loss

Nowitzki put up 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes during a 99-95 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Father time has finally caught up to Nowitzki, it seems. The 18-year veteran is averaging just 13.6 points per game, his lowest tally since his rookie year. More importantly as it pertains to his fantasy value, he's played only 17 out of 42 games this season, and is only seeing 25.2 minutes of court time when he does play. However, the legendary forward, has played in all eight January games so far, an encouraging sign for fantasy owners.