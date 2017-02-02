Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores just eight points in Wednesday's win

Nowitzki turned in eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Nowitzki scored in single-digits for the second consecutive game, and struggled from the field in the process. He had scored in double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games before this recent stretch, so expect him to bounce back sooner rather than later. We'll see if he can pick up the scoring on Friday against the Trail Blazers.