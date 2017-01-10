Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores season-high 26 versus Timberwolves

Nowitzki scored 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Nowitzki came out firing in this one, notching a new season high in scoring thanks to his five made three-point attempts, which were also a seasonal best. He also saw his playing time increase for a fifth consecutive outing and reached the 30-minute mark for the second straight game, a number that he could sustain if Andrew Bogut (knee, hamstring) continues to deal with injury issues.

